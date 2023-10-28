The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

After a couple days of record setting warmth, temperatures are set to take a tumble tonight. Enjoy this one last warm day while it lasts!

The big shake up comes via an approaching cold front. Right now it’s posted up along the Canadian border, but it’ll steadily drift towards us as the day goes on.

In the afternoon, we expect a few showers from this system. It’ll get a little breezy, too! Not a washout, but not a perfectly dry day, either. It’s still the better of the two weekend days, with widespread rain expected for much of Sunday.

The shifting winds drop temperatures all the way to the 40’s by Sunday morning… and we stay there all day! Not much warming with the clouds and rain. Showers finally taper off around midday Monday.

We’re drier and brighter for Halloween on Tuesday, but we’re still on the cool side. Expect temperatures in the 40’s for Trick-or-Treating. A passing coastal storm system could send some stray showers our way on Wednesday, and maybe even periods of wintry mix in the New England mountains. But many north and west of the Capital District miss out on impacts. Then we’re somewhat warmer for the end of the work week with highs in the 50’s.