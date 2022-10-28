The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Hope you made the most of this cool but beautiful Friday! It was a chilly start – Albany wound up in the mid 30’s but many up north dipped well into the 20’s. In Saranac Lake, they got as low as 17 degrees!

A ridge of high pressure in place up north kept us dry and calm. Some high clouds were able to sneak in from the south, but filtered sunshine shining through was enough to get us back up to the mid 50’s for highs.

We think with calm winds and high pressure directly overtop of us, our temperatures fall off sharply tonight. By Saturday morning, we will have dropped into the 20’s across the board! Expect mid to upper 20’s in the Capital District, with come low 20’s up in the higher terrain.

Don’t let the cold starts turn you off this Halloween weekend! A ton of sun will quickly warm us to a high of 60 degrees. Sunday looks like a near-repeat. After morning lows in the 20’s, we cruise to the low 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

Halloween itself brings a bit of a shake up. We’ll start off with milder temperatures, right around 40 for a morning low, before more clouds build in late in the day. Good news for trick or treaters – the system that had been forecast to bring us a few showers is looking slower and less robust. We think any rain will now hold off till very late Monday, or into the first half of Tuesday. Even then, some will miss out on showers entirely.

The remainder of the work week looks balmy – especially by the standards of late-fall! Expect mild mornings with lows in the 40’s followed by comfortable 60-degree afternoons.

If you’re thinking that’s not the most November-like forecast, you’re exactly right! A run of warmer than average weather extending into the second week of the month looks very likely.

Get out and enjoy it! There’s plenty of cold to come this winter… we’ll be dreaming of these days in a couple month’s time.