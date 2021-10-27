10/27/21: Sunny & Dry for Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

Today was day 1 of drying, the big Nor’easter continues to pull away from the northeast and high pressure is slowly building in from the north which will be pushing drier air into the northeast later tonight, but especially for the day on Thursday.

High pressure in Canada will be pushing south and east, this will provide a nice sunny afternoon for Thursday with seasonable temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 50s for most.

High pressure will stick around for Thursday night and most of Friday, however, our next system will be moving in from the middle of he county, first bringing an increase in clouds late in the day on Friday before widespread rain is likely once again for Friday night and into Saturday.

Futurecast showing the tranquil conditions expected for Thursday with highs pressure, sunshine and lighter winds are expected for the afternoon hours.

Again, Friday will be another nice day, but as high pressure slowly pushes to the east it will open up the door for our next system to move in. Clouds will increase late Friday afternoon then rain will be moving in and looks to be with us as we start the weekend.

Expecting mostly cloudy skies for Halloween with a few showers, however, all indications are that any showers should taper off by Sunday evening, just in time for Trick-or-Treating. Remaining Dry as we start November with highs mainly in the upper 50s, then another cool shot of air by the middle of next week with highs mainly in the upper 40s to near 50 under mostly cloudy skies. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob