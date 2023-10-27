The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

We did it! Yesterday, Albany’s temperature soared all the way to 78°. That was just warm enough to tie the day’s record high from back in 1963. Average was 58°, so we were a full 20 degrees above normal.

We will likely do it all over again today! We expect to tie the records once again in Albany (79°) and Glens Falls (75°). With a forecast high of 74°, Bennington will likely set a new record as well.

Most stay dry today, and with more sunshine. The exception is up north, where more clouds and perhaps one or two isolated showers could pass through the Adirondacks and North Country.

Tonight’s warm again, with lows around the 60° mark. Get this – the average low temperature is in the mid to upper 30’s this time of year! This is really some unusual warmth for late October…

…but it cant last forever! Things begin to change Saturday, as an approaching system could touch off a few afternoon showers. We’ll still be plenty warm during the day with highs in the mid 70’s, but a breeze will pick up, then temperatures will tumble as we go into the evening. Sunday looks more consistently rainy and much, much cooler with highs only near 50.

Rain continues into Monday morning, and this time highs are only in the 40’s! Even though we dry out for Halloween, we stay cool and blustery with temps ranging from the mid 30’s in the morning to the upper 40’s again in the afternoon.

The first few days of November are just as chilly, with only a chance shower coming on Wednesday. Enjoy the 70’s while we’ve got them!