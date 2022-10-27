The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo & meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It ended up being quite a blustery day! Gusts peaked just over 40 miles per hour in parts of the Mohawk Valley. Albany clocked 36 miles per hour at one point.

Winds from the northwest ushered in much cooler air. Temperatures ran 15-20 degrees cooler than Wednesday. That being said, out afternoon high of just over 60 degrees was technically a bit above average for this time of year.

The temperatures continue to fall off as we go overnight and into Friday morning. Expect lows in the low to mid 30’s in the Capital District, with 20’s in the higher terrain.

During the day on Friday, we’ll have nothing but sunshine overhead. Temperatures quickly warm to seasonable levels, in the mid 50’s just about anywhere you go within the News10 region.

Saturday morning looks even colder. Clear skies, calm winds, and relatively dry ground create the perfect conditions for chilly weather… lows will be in the 20’s across the board! Not to worry, temperatures quickly recover with more sunshine, with afternoon highs right around 60 by the time its all said and done.

Sunday is a whole lot of the same: 20’s in the morning, with sunshine helping is surge back into the 60’s.

The stretch of crystal clear days finally comes to an end on Monday. Throughout Halloween, we expect more cloud cover and perhaps a few passing showers. It doesn’t look like a huge rainmaker at this point – good news for trick or treating.

Tuesday will feature more clouds in the morning, followed by more sun later on. Temperatures run warmer both that day and Wednesday – in the mid 60’s.