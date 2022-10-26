Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

A very mild day today with sunshine breaking out and highs reaching the mid 70s for most. A cold front is on the way and may bring a stray shower or two early this evening. This will bring a dry, more seasonable feel to the air on Thursday, but more so on Friday and Saturday.

Cold front moves through tonight. This will bring a shift in the winds and will also bring a drying trend overnight into Thursday morning. High pressure is not too far away and will be building into the Northeast through the day on Thursday.

High pressure will be responsible for the drier feel to the air as well as the cooler temperatures. As it builds in on Thursday morning, expect a bit of a breeze to develop through the first part of the day, however, that looks to ease up a bit for the afternoon and into the evening. Once high pressure arrives, it will be sticking around right through the weekend!

We may start off with some cloud cover on Thursday morning, temperatures will also still be relatively mild with lows in the low to mid 50s to start the day.

We will see increasingly sunny skies throughout the afternoon and that sunshine will work on the temperatures, warming us up into the 50s through the Adirondacks and the mid 60s for just about everyone else.

With high pressure overhead Thursday night and the next several nights, expect temperatures to fall to relatively chilly levels. Lows Thursday night will fall back into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

More sunshine for us on Friday, although it will be a cooler, but more seasonable afternoon with temperatures holding back into the low to mid 50s.

Once again with calm winds and clear skies temperatures will drop like a rock Friday night into Saturday morning. This could be our coldest morning of the season so far with lows starting in the mid 20s for most.

But again, sunshine continues through Saturday and will allow our temperatures to rebound into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Much of the same, chilly Saturday night, mild Sunday afternoon with sunshine. The chance for showers unfortunately increases for Halloween with partly sunny skies through the afternoon, but temperatures will still be in the low 60s. We may dry out for Tuesday and into Wednesday with temperatures holding in the mid 60s.