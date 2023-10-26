The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Steve Caporizzo:

UPDATE:

High Temp in Albany Reached 78

Ties the All-Time Record for the date.

Another spectacular day for sure. Albany almost got a record today. Make the most of the next 36-48 hours-Big changes are on the way for sure.

Here are the some of the High Temps Today.

Latest Surface Maps.

High Pressure continues to dominate with the warmer air….should hold inot Saturday-until Mid-Day. A cold front moves through will much cooler air by Sat. Evening.

On Sunday-A storm out west moves in with rain…and a much colder day. Only in the low 50s-40s up north. BIG Change. Enjoy this weather while we have it.

WINTER in the Northern Rockies and Upper Mid-West.

Temps have dropped into the teens-many spots have pickled up a foot of snow-with areas in North Dakota an additional 6-9″ of snow.

Meanwhile….like early September here.

Halloween Forecast for Tuesday. Dry-Breezy & Chilly.

Be sure you have flashlights-Sunset is 549pm.

Check out the high Temps over the next 3 days-Warm-then the cold and wet weather by Sunday.

TONIGHT: P.Cloudy-Mostly Cloudy North

VERY Mild.

FRIDAY: Near Record Warmth !

Partly Sunny

Rec High 79 in 1963

7 and 10 Day Forecast.

Here’s the deal folks-Make the Most of the warm weather now til early afternoon Saturday.

BIG BIG changes arrive on Sunday with a cold rain.

Well below normal temps for a good chunk of next week.