Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

Some breaks of sunshine today allowed temperatures to get into the upper 60s to mid 70s for some, it also felt a bit muggy out. We will remain mild and a bit muggy overnight with the threat for a passing shower or some drizzle. Fog will also become a concern, which could become locally dense.

Low pressure and a trailing cold front in the middle of the country will be approaching from the west on Wednesday. Ahead of that we are expecting another cloudy, mild afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine. But as the front approaches we cannot rule out a few scattered showers into the late afternoon and evening.

Behind this system more seasonable air will be returning with a drier feel on Thursday. It will also be a bit breezy as the cooler air moves in.

Wednesday will likely start out a bit murky once again with clouds, fog and some drizzle. A few showers will be possible, especially east into Western New England as well.

Clouds should thin for some during the afternoon once again which will allow our temperatures to jump into the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the cold front. We will continue with the muggy feel to the air as well.

The cold front moves through Wednesday night, not a lot of moisture associated with this feature, but a few showers will be likely. We will start with some clouds Thursday morning, but fog shouldn’t be an issue with a bit of a breeze developing Wednesday night.

We look to become mostly sunny through Thursday afternoon and the breeze should let up a bit as well. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s, which still leaves us several degrees above normal for the end of October.

Much cooler air is in store for Friday, although we will see lots of sunshine, temperatures will likely hold in the low to mid 50s through the afternoon.

Another cool but seasonable day for Saturday. Lots of sunshine through the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected for both weekend days with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We look to hold in the low 60s for Halloween with partly sunny skies, but there is the risk for a few showers, especially late in the day and into the evening. Mostly cloudy for the first day of November with the threat of a shower but temperatures will remain mild in the low 60s. Have a great night! Tim & Rob