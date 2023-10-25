The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Kevin Appleby:

How about that! Temperatures soared WELL into the 60s and lower 70s across the Capital Region Wednesday afternoon with generally a mix of sun and clouds.

The warm weather pattern that has developed will continue for the next set of days. This will keep overnight temperatures much milder than average, with only low to mid 50s expected by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow is a rinse-and-repeat, but in the best way. Again, more clouds the farther north you are. High temperatures once again in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday and Saturday will be even warmer! Highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will swing through Saturday afternoon, providing the chance for a few PM showers. Not looking like a washout by any means.

However… BIG changes by Sunday, with high temperatures expected to be 20 degrees or so lower than what we will see Saturday.

Temperatures will be down in the 40s for most of next week. Soak up this great weather while you can!