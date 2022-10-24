Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

An unsettled afternoon today as low pressure remains nearby off the coast of New Jersey. This helped to keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, but very seasonable for this time of year.

Dry wedge of air is just to our west. This provided western New York with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s! Some of this dry air will try to work in on Tuesday which should improve our weather as the day progresses with breaks of sunshine likely late afternoon and early evening.

Our next system is already taking shape near Texas tonight. This will quickly move northeastward through the Ohio Valley and begin to impact the region in the form of a cold front by Wednesday afternoon and evening. A shower or two cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Futurecast shows the threat for a few showers and some drizzle to start Tuesday. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in the morning. There may be some patchy fog, some of which could be quite dense in the early morning hours.

As some drier air begins to work in from the West we should see a drying trend, and I am optimistic that we will see some breaks of sunshine into the second half of the day. The sunshine should help boost our temperatures back to above seasonable levels with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday may start off a bit murky, mild as well with temperatures in the morning in the upper 50s to near 60.

As Wednesday progresses we should develop a little bit of a wind that will help mix out the clouds ahead of a cold front. This cold front will provide the chance for a few showers, especially the second half of the day into the evening hours. Ahead of the front, expect another warm afternoon with highs again in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Behind the front temperatures will still be relatively mild on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will brighten and it will turn a bit breezy, especially during the first part of the day.

More seasonable temperatures will arrive for Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to end the week and start the weekend. Still a fair deal of sun for Sunday, near 60 and for Halloween, right now, it looks quiet with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Have a great night! -Rob