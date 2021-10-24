10/24/21: Soaking Rain on the way

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Hopefully you got a chance to enjoy the quiet weather with sunshine today, rain is moving in tonight and we will be left with clouds and hit or miss showers for Monday. Storm system out west will slowly spread rain over the Capital region tonight, this will become a steady rain lasting into Monday morning.

As the storm gets closer Monday afternoon, the steady rain will shift northward and we will be dealing with mostly cloudy skies and hit or miss showers. Temperatures will be tough, it all depends on where an approaching warm front will stall out. Right now, all indications are that this front will only make it to about I90, which would mean those north of that will be stuck in the 40s while those south will warm into the 60s.





The storm will become a little more energized as it moves towards the coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. This means that rain will once again begin to fill in Monday night, and could become heavy at times. This rain will carry us through Tuesday morning.

Rain looks to continue through the day on Tuesday, again, heavy at times, we will also be fighting a north to northeast wind during the afternoon which will keep our temperatures in the 40s and low 50s for everyone.





A good soaking is expected from the rain tonight through Tuesday evening as many locations will be picking up 1-2″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts likely. Weather Prediction Center has highlighted the area as a marginal risk for flash flooding. Right now, it would be most likely that poor drainage areas would be of highest concern.





Drier air begins to work in on Wednesday, after a lingering shower Wednesday morning we should start to see some breaks of sunshine through the afternoon and temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s. High pressure takes over for Thursday before another round of rain looks likely to move in by Friday afternoon and evening, that rain will stick around into Saturday. Halloween should start wet, but we should dry out through the day, but the clouds do look to stick around. Have a great week and stay dry! -Rob