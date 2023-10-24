The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Kevin Appleby.

The coolest morning of the season so far turned more mild and sunny this afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s – just a smidge above average for this time of year.

A warmer air mass is set to move into the Capital Region, and we’ll begin to experience the transition to this air mass overnight with low temperatures expected to be over ten degrees higher than what we woke up to Tuesday morning.

Another system will swing by to our north by Wednesday morning, resulting in a cloudier day. There could be a shower or two on the outer fringes of the News10 viewing area, although most are expected to remain rainless with such a dry air eating away any moisture.

A southerly wind will power temperatures well into the 60s tomorrow despite the increased presence of cloud cover in our skies.

We will turn even warmer for the remainder of the week. A bigger push of warmer air arrives Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures rising into the 70s, potentially more than 15 degrees above average.

Temperatures will peak on Saturday ahead of a frontal boundary that will bring a few showers to the region. Better opportunities for rain arrive Sunday, cooling things off. You just HAD to know the rain chances would return for the weekend!

Temps really take a tumble by Halloween, where below-average temperatures are favored. Could even see some flakes on Halloween!