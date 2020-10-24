10/24/20: Seasonably chilly air to end the weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Temperatures held steady if not dropped through the afternoon today behind a pretty strong cold front. Now, high pressure will remain in control, but that will keep us on the chilly side of things as highs on Sunday will only make it into the 40’s to near 50.

As I mentioned, high pressure is building in for tonight which will provide a chilly north wind. That along with clear skies will allow our temperatures to drop into the 20’s and low 30’s for many.

For Sunday, an area of low pressure to the south will try to approach us during the afternoon and early evening. However, with strong high pressure to the north I am not expecting more than increase in cloud cover during the later afternoon hours.

There may be a stray shower well south and east of Albany late in the day into the evening as the moisture comes very close to us.

But the further north you are on Sunday the more sunshine you will see. That will change as we go forward into Monday. Skies will become overcast Sunday night and remain that way through the day on Monday with scattered showers likely.

This will unfortunately keep our temperatures on the chilly side of things once again on Monday with highs mainly in the mid 40’s north to low 50’s south.

The rest of the extended forecast looks to feature seasonably chilly temperatures through next weekend. Showers will be likely, especially south on Thursday and Friday. Right now, Halloween looking not too bad, actually right at average with highs in the mid 50’s with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Overall a much more typical week for the end of October as we approach the beginning of November. Have a great Sunday! -Rob