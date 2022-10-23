Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Not as bright to end the weekend, but temperatures remained rather seasonable for the end of October with many in the upper 50s and low 60s, and we did manage to remain dry during the daytime hours. Dry air to the north continues to eat away at the moisture, but we do expect scattered showers to move through overnight tonight.

The system responsible for the approaching showers is off the coast of the Carolinas, but a warm front extending to just south of Long Island and Cape Cod will continue to back in showers. This will continue through tonight and through the day on Monday and for some even on Tuesday. Not one period is looking like a soaker, mainly just scattered showers.

High pressure is going to try and push this storm system away and provide a few nice days for Tuesday and Wednesday with milder temperatures. We may end up with partly to mostly cloudy skies with the risk for a shower both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a higher chance at any showers coming in on Wednesday with the arrival of a cold front.

Monday will start out rather mild, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There could be a stray shower or two to start the day.

Waves of showers will be moving in from the southeast to northwest during the course of the afternoon so expect to keep the rain gear handy if you have to head out on Monday.

Could be another push of moisture late afternoon into the evening. Despite the on and off again showers temperatures should reach near seasonable levels with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. However, those well north and west will be significantly warmer with more sunshine expected.

Tuesday looks to start out mild and a bit murky with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few showers or pockets of drizzle. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s!

As Tuesday progresses we should get into breaks of sunshine. This will help our temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for the afternoon.

The milder air sticks around for Wednesday. But there is a better chance for a shower or two during the day as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures should manage to make it into the upper 60s to low 70s before that front arrives.

Behind the front, high pressure will begin to move in. This will allow a breezy wind to develop Thursday and Friday, it will also drive in come cooler air for the end of the week. Temperatures on Thursday will be down into the mid to upper 60s, cooler on Friday though, with highs back into the mid to upper 50s for most. Have a great week! -Rob