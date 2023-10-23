The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Surprise, surprise—it was another rainy fall weekend. It’s up to eight in a row now! It’s remarkable that 60% of this fall’s total rainfall has come over the weekend.

The unsettled pattern from the weekend continues to break down. Clouds are still hanging around this morning but will clear out into the second part of the day. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the low and mid-50s. The breeze will add a blustery feeling.

This evening is the last time that the sun will set after 6 PM until March 10, 2024. The time change is just around the corner. Daylight Saving Time ends on November 5th, that’s just under two weeks from now.

Temperatures will quickly cool this evening under clear skies. Lows around the Capital Region will settle into the mid 30s; the higher terrain will be closer to the freezing mark.

Temperatures will be on the up and up this week. A surge of late season warmth is in the works. We will string together a number of afternoons with highs in the 70s.

Rain will stay away until the weekend. It doesn’t look to be a washout. A few more showers can be expected on Sunday. Temperatures will begin to cool again too.