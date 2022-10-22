Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What another beautiful start to the weekend! Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Sunday will not look or feel the same as today as we will see an increase in cloud cover and a light northeasterly wind develop in the afternoon. This will be the precursor to a few showers late in the day, first in Western New England, then into the Capital Region Sunday night into Monday morning.

Low pressure along the southeast coast will continue to slowly drift northward overnight tonight and into the day on Sunday. Initially it will only bring an increase in clouds through Sunday afternoon. However, by the evening there will likely be a few showers east of the Hudson River into Western New England.

High pressure will be moving in for the middle of the week, this will bring a return to fantastic weather with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday will likely start out with some filtered sunshine as low pressure approaches from the south, but I think the majority of the day will remain dry.

By the evening there may be a few scattered showers east of the Capital Region as the low pressure approaches. Temperatures look to still be above average with highs mainly in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers will pivot through Sunday night into Monday morning, relatively light in nature, so when you wake up on Monday expect a few of those showers to be lingering around.

It is likely we will remain mostly cloudy through Monday afternoon, but the rain showers should be shifting to the east into New England. Futurecast wants to even brighten the skies up a bit by Monday late afternoon and evening, which could give us a little boost for our temperatures. Right now I am thinking most will be in the low 60s for Monday with more clouds and a shower or two. Temperatures may be a bit warmer to the north and west with drier and perhaps more sunny conditions.

High pressure builds back in for Tuesday, this brings a return to sunny skies and temperatures well above average with highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s likely.

We remain on the mild side of things through Wednesday and Thursday before a system moves through on Thursday. This may bring a stray shower, but right now most look to remain dry. Temperatures behind this system will slowly cool, with highs on Friday back near 60 and highs on Saturday back into the mid to upper 50s. Have a great Sunday! -Rob