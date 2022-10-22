The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control up and down the East Coast will lead to exceptionally sunny skies. After a cool start, we’ll warm quickly into the mid 60’s. That’s about 5 degrees above average – a very nice feel for October!

Tonight, we expect cool but not too chilly weather. Lows will range from the mid 30’s to the low 40’s. We expect a bit of sun to kick off the day, but then cloudy skies materialize by late morning as a storm system passes just off the coast of New York and New England. Late in the afternoon, showers could develop.

They should continue on and off overnight and into Monday. We expect steadier rain east of Albany, into western New England.

Tuesday looks dry, and actually quite mild! Highs will peak around 70 with a bit of a breeze at times. More showers are expected Wednesday and into Thursday morning.