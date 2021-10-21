10/21/2021: Back to reality….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge
The Futurecast shows the cold front to the east of Albany at 7am Friday…. colder air moves in behind the front all day Friday…. cloud-cover issues mid-day and perhaps a shower threat….
high temps range from the mid 40s in the NW Adirondacks to the lower 60s from Albany points south….
The upper-level feature becomes prominent for our weekend weather…. mostly cloudy for Saturday…. risk of a shower…. forecast highs range from the mid 40s to the low & some mid 50s….