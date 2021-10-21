10/21/2021: Back to reality….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

The Futurecast shows the cold front to the east of Albany at 7am Friday…. colder air moves in behind the front all day Friday…. cloud-cover issues mid-day and perhaps a shower threat….



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at 7am (left) and at 5pm (right)

high temps range from the mid 40s in the NW Adirondacks to the lower 60s from Albany points south….



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

The upper-level feature becomes prominent for our weekend weather…. mostly cloudy for Saturday…. risk of a shower…. forecast highs range from the mid 40s to the low & some mid 50s….