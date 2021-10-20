10/20/21: Unseasonably warm weather continues Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure took control this afternoon and with a flow out of the west, temperatures were able to warm into the low to mid 70s for everyone, a good 10-15 degrees above normal for high temperatures for this time of year.

Little batch of showers moving east southeast this evening may clip areas from I-90 southward early this evening, then we will become partly cloudy overnight. However, there is another area of showers through Lower Michigan which may clip areas north and west of Albany late tonight and early Thursday morning.

Our storm system out west will continue to move westward which will track through the Great Lakes during the day on Thursday. Ahead of this feature, winds will turn out of the south, could be gusty during the afternoon on Thursday, however, the rain associated with the cold front will hold off until after sunset Thursday night. Much cooler air will follow by Friday afternoon.

Futurecast shows those showers early Thursday morning, fairly hit or miss in nature, and should remain on the light side north and west of Albany.

Then during the course of the afternoon, skies will become partly sunny once again with the warm front safely to our north we will once again enjoy a very warm afternoon, but showers will be slowly approaching from the west.





Rain showers will likely move in overnight Thursday. It is not looking like a heavy rain, mainly scattered in nature through the first part of the overnight.

The cold front moves through early Friday morning, so unfortunately temperatures will not move too much Friday afternoon even as we become partly sunny as the day goes on, cooler air will be forced in from the north and west, and temperatures will be held in the 50s and low 60s.





We keep the cooler flow of air going through the weekend with temperatures on Saturday only in the low to mid 50s for most, but, it is looking a little nicer with at least partly sunny skies as we go through the afternoon.

The cooler weather looks to carry us through the first part of next week, along with relatively quiet weather conditions. However, after a brief warm-up by mid next week, it does appear that we will turn unsettled again by the middle to end of next week into next weekend with showers and progressively cooler temperatures. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob