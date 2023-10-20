The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We just can’t catch a break this weekend. Rain has been recorded every weekend since the start of September. The streak is about to extend to eight weekends in a row. Another interesting tidbit – more than half of this fall’s total rainfall has fallen on the weekend.

These are the players – a cold front from the Midwest and a developing coastal low. Rain from the south arrives first. The front to our west gets here tonight. The two systems will merge and bring more wet weather, kick up the wind, and draw in cooler air.

Showers arrive from the south this afternoon. The Hudson Valley and spots to the east will be wetter than those to the west. But that’s not for long. Rain will overspread the area by wake up Saturday. Periods of heavy rain are possible during the first part of the day. The rain will keep temperatures cool with highs only in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The wind will add to the “raw” feeling. Northwesterly winds could gust up to 40 mph.

The backside of the storm will wrap around a few more showers on Sunday. Temperatures may be cold enough in the higher terrain for a few snowflakes. The highest peaks of the Adirondacks may pick up some spotty light accumulations. Meanwhile, liquid precip totals could approach an inch and a half by the end of the weekend.

The wet weather dries up before the start of the new week. But the cool, blustery feeling will linger for one more day. Afternoon temperatures will gradually moderate through mid-week.