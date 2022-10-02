The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are swirling away off the coast of the Mid Atlantic. In the Capital District, we will be close enough to see clouds from the storm system, but not close enough to see rain.

Instead, expect a cool and at-times gloomy afternoon. Highs will peak around 60. The breeze could pick up to 15 or 20 miles per hour at times, so a light jacket will do wonders in keeping you warm while out and about.

Tonight, temperatures fall sharply. We expect upper 30’s for Albany and surrounding towns. Mid 30’s in the Catskills, Taconics, and Berkshires mean that frost is possible. Temps will likely dip below freezing in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

Expect more sun Monday with temperatures recovering to the low 60’s once again. After another chilly start, temps climb to the mid 60’s for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look especially mild, with temps shooting up to the 70’s at times!

A round of showers on Friday will usher in cooler air afterwards. Next weekend, we’re back to the mid-fall feel with blustery conditions and highs only in the mid 50’s.