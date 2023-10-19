The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Clouds have been a pain our side the past couple of days. Believe me, today will be different. Sunshine will make it’s along await return! This is a day to savor. Brighter skies come with mild highs in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be another good feeling day, the rest of the forecast will be a different story.

We’ve warned you all week. Another rainy weekend is ahead. A system from the Midwest and a developing coastal low will bring soaking rain, chilly and blustery conditions.

We’ll set the stage with increasing clouds tonight. Showers will develop Friday afternoon mainly in the Hudson Valley and areas to the area. More rain will fill in with widespread activity by Saturday morning. Heavy rain will be possible at times. The widespread, soaking rain will taper off to showers by Sunday. Up to 1.5″ of rain are possible from this storm.

This rainstorm will also whip up the wind. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible, especially on Sunday. Chillier air will also blow in. We’re only forecasting highs in the 50s. Temperatures could be cold enough for flakes to fly in the southwestern Adirondacks.

The wet weather wraps up, but the blustery conditions will linger through Monday. Temperatures will slowly bounce back through the middle of the week. However, mornings will be off to a frosty or freezing start.