The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Kevin Appleby & Matt Mackie:

Hope you enjoyed the sunshine and mild weather while we had it today… an approaching weather system will bring less-than-ideal weather for Friday and the weekend.

We’ll see clouds thicken up tonight and into Friday morning. That will actually keep us a little more mild tonight, with lows in the 50’s for most. Some in the higher terrain could still drop into the 40’s.

After lunchtime tomorrow, the clouds will give way to steady rain showers. We’ll see a breeze out of the south for much of the day, so temperatures are still on the seasonably warm side of things – almost everyone will peak in the low 60’s.

Saturday morning will feature periods of heavy rain, before lighter and less consistent showers in the second half of the day. Many will be able to measure one to two inches of rain by the time all is said and done. Still breezy, with highs in the 50’s.

Sunday will feature only leftover, light rain showers. It will, however, be awfully blustery with gusts over 30 miles per hour at times. Temps are in the 40’s and 50’s through the day in the valleys, so it’s just a cold rain – but in the mountaintops, especially up north, it could be cold enough for a few snowflakes to fall as well! Maybe rethink the Adirondack hiking trip this weekend…

Monday is dry finally, but still cool and breezy. After an especially chilly start to Tuesday (mid 30’s in Albany, 20’s in the mountains – brrr!) afternoon highs are back up to the 60 degree mark. Milder with more clouds and a chance for a few showers later in the week.

Temps will likely crash once again going into the last several days of October. Enjoy these few warmer stretches while they last!