The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Congrats! You made it through a chilly, gloomy Wednesday. We woke up to the 20’s and 30’s, and barely got the the low 50’s across much of our area! You can attribute all that to an area of low pressure set up just to our northwest, bringing cool and unsettled weather as it drew closer to us.

Tonight, we expect more clouds and a few scattered showers in the Adirondacks. The rest of us are further from the low pressure, and can expect mostly clear conditions instead.

Temperatures will dip down into the upper 30’s for most of the region. Along the Hudson River, where the growing season is still clinging to life, a Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 AM. If you are still trying to get some mileage out of your garden, cover the plants tonight!

Thursday afternoon will wind up at least a bit warmer. Expect highs in the upper 50’s with a good amount of sunshine in the Capital District. A few more clouds are in the forecast for points north and west. It will also be breezy at times, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

After yet another cold start, Friday afternoon will se temperatures recover into the lower 60’s. Saturday looks even warmer, with upper 60’s in the mix! Both days will feature mostly sunny skies.

Sunday morning looks pleasant, but showers are possible later in the day. Monday also looks unsettled with plenty of chances for showers. Tuesday and Wednesday will be better – while we won’t completely clear out, we will have mostly dry weather with highs in the upper 60’s, well above average for late October.