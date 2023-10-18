The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Clouds are still hanging around this morning. Brighter skies should lift everyone’s spirits later on. Temperatures will trend milder too with most reaching at least 60 degrees, except for the mountains.

The pleasant trend will continue overnight – partly cloudy and mild. Lows will settle into the 40s. Fog could form in valley locations ahead of sunrise.

Thursday will easily be the pick of the week. More sunshine is in store with temperatures approaching the 70-degree mark. Get out and enjoy!

We’ve been warning you all week, a big storm is coming this weekend. Energy coming out of the Midwest and a nor’easter will spread rain our way starting late Friday. It will only get wetter to kick off the weekend. The timing of the storm’s departure is still uncertain. We’ll keep at least the mention of showers (possibly some flakes in the mountains too) in Sunday’s forecast. Rainfall totals will be an inch or two with locally higher amounts in the mountains up north.

This storm won’t just produce rain. A stronger breeze will kick in with gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph on Sunday. Temperatures will also tumble. A brisk, “raw” feeling will linger into early next week. We will be on the lookout for a widespread frost/freeze Tuesday morning as well.