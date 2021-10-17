10/17/21: Cool & Breezy for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

For tonight expect partly clear skies from time to time, along with a few passing lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, temperatures will likely fall close to 40 in the immediate Capital Region with those elsewhere falling into the mid to upper 30s, more typical for the middle of October.

We will be seeing a reinforcing shot of cooler air working its way into the northeast by Monday morning. This will bring an increase in cloud cover along with the chance for a few passing showers once again. With this rotating through, we do not expect temperatures to rise much, notice where the air is coming from, temps were mainly in the mid 40s today.





Those of you that are wanting slightly more mild air, it isn’t too far off, in fact, high pressure will begin to build in from the southwest as early as Tuesday when we begin to moderate our temperatures back closer to seasonal levels. However, that will then shift east and potentially warm us back close to 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

In the meantime we will have to live with the “chill” with more clouds than sun expected for Monday which will hold our temperatures mainly in the 40s to low 50s for most with the threat for a few passing showers.





As high pressure begins to take hold again on Tuesday we will see the temperatures moderate close to the upper 50s and low 60s. We will also enjoy a little more sunshine, but the winds do look to become a little gusty through the afternoon with gusts likely 25-30mph for most through Tuesday afternoon and evening.







We look to make a run at 70 for both Wednesday and Thursday, however, another cold front with showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder looks to push through late in the day and into the overnight on Thursday. This will drop our temperatures back into the 50s Friday with some sunshine and perhaps a passing shower or two, it may also become a bit breezy through the afternoon, depending on the exact timing of the cold frontal passage. Very cool weather settles in for next weekend with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s and low 50s. Have a great week! -Rob