The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Seasonable temperatures, moments of sun and clouds, and very isolated showers – sounds a lot like yesterday’s weather. The set-up has not changed so today will be a repeat performance. The majority of the pop-up showers will be confined to the higher terrain and will fade by this evening.

Skies will clear further tonight. Patches of fog will form as the breeze calms. There will be a crisp feel in the air with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

The middle of the week is trending in the right direction on two fronts. One – there will be more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Two – we haven’t seen the final warm day of the fall. Highs will climb into the mid 60s tomorrow before flirting with 70 degrees by Thursday. Unfortunately, this warm up will short-lived.

A strong system blows in for the weekend. Clouds will take back over on Friday with showers not too far behind. Saturday will be a rainy one. The weekend will end on a more showery note. This system will also drag in a cool/chilly feeling with highs just in the 50s.