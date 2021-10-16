10/16/21: Warm & Humid with PM Storms

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday, we are off to a VERY warm start to the day, also a bit humid. The humidity, along with the warm temps will stick around for the afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will push through with thunderstorms, some of which could become locally strong to severe later this afternoon and evening.

Because of the threat of severe weather today, the storm prediction center has placed areas from I-90 southbound under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather, elsewhere a marginal risk exists. It does not mean severe weather would not happen in those areas, just that the area with the higher likelihood of severe weather is in the yellow. The main threats will be for strong damaging winds, heavy rain and perhaps some small hail and while the threat for tornado is low, it is not a zero chance.





Timing out the storms, the cold front will begin to move into the western Mohawk valley by early afternoon around 2-3pm… This will initiate those storms along that front around this time.

Right now the best timing for those storms to arrive to the Capital District would be between 5-7pm from west to east. Again, these storms could be accompanied by gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall.

Those of you that are east of Albany should remain on standby through about 8-9pm as these storms will be moving eastward, however, after sunset will likely be losing their energy and weakening as they do so.

Overnight the storms come to an end, but scattered showers cannot be ruled out through the night with even a few clear breaks in the clouds. Much cooler air will come streaming in behind the front with lows tonight near 50, we don’t leave the 50s for highs on Sunday. Even cooler and remaining breezy through Tuesday of next week with gradually moderating temperatures through mid-week before another cold front moves through by Thursday into Friday. Have a great day and be sure to keep an eye to the sky! -Rob