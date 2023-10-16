The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The weekend lives on, well at least in the forecast department. More clouds and pesky light rain will hang around today. Just like the past couple of days showers will be here, there but not everywhere.

You may need to flip on the windshield wipers a time or two during your morning commute. More showers will pop up during the second part of the day. I wouldn’t be surprised if an isolated downpours develops this afternoon.

Not too shabby tonight. Raindrops will dry up early. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures leveling off in the mid to upper 40s.

Lingering upper-level energy could still spark a shower tomorrow, but for the most part we will stay dry. Clouds will be a different story. Some sunshine will sneak in late-day.

There’s more sunshine where that came from for the middle of the week. Temperatures will get a bump too. Thursday is my pick of the week with highs around 70 degrees. It looks like it will be another weekend with rain and cooler temperatures. It might be time to turn on the heat, if you’re still holding out.