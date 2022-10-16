The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get out and enjoy your Sunday! We expect a good amount of sunshine, with comfortable and seasonable temperatures. Highs will wind up in the low to mid 60’s, with less wind than yesterday.

We’ll see increasing cloud cover throughout the night. That, along with light winds out of the south, will keep us from getting too frosty overnight. Lows should be in the low 50’s for most, with perhaps a few upper 30’s in the Adirondacks.

Clouds give way to showers starting Monday morning. It’s not a complete washout – we don’t expect continuous rain all day – but the rain chance is always there. Pack you rain gear if you’re headed out.

Showers could linger into Tuesday morning, especially east of Albany. But we are optimistic that there will be some clearing later in the day.

Highs are only in the 50’s all work week. We’ll clear out as we head into next weekend, and temps will be cruising back into the 60’s by Saturday!