The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The Thursday night/Friday morning rain is in the rearview and, while there is more rain on the way, we get a well timed break from the active weather over the weekend.

Once patchy dense fog from this morning dissipates, we expect a good amount of sunshine as well as quickly warming temperatures. Highs will peak close to 70 in the Capital District. Additionally, winds will whip up during the afternoon – perhaps as high as 30 mph at times.

We’ll turn calm once again overnight. With a few clouds around, we don’t expect to get quite as cool – lows will range from the upper 30’s in the hills to the mid 40’s in the valleys.

Tomorrow looks like another comfy one! Maybe not quite as warm – highs in the low to mid 60’s – but still fine weather by October standards.

Cooler temps and rain are on tap for the start of the work week, temps will have a hard time getting out of the 50s!

Monday and the first part of Tuesday will feature the best rain chances. Shower chances appear the most robust for points north & west of the Capital District for the remainder of the week.