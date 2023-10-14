The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

An approaching storm system will keep us cloudy today, though the steadiest rain will stay to our south.

A few showers and sprinkles are possible in the Capital District. Those in the Catskills and the Mid-Hudson could be a bit more damp. Closer to New York City, rainfall will be much more consistent through the day. Locally, highs temperatures will be mid to upper 50’s.

Unfortunately, this setup will limit our viewing of today’s partial solar eclipse. It was never going to be the most spectacular eclipse, with only about 20% coverage of the sun in the Northeast. But the clouds and showers may prevent us from seeing it at all. It’s still worth looking to the sky just after 1:00 PM just in case there are a few breaks in the clouds – but it’s far from a sure bet. Good luck!

Tonight, showers drift far towards the south and are no longer a concern locally. We’ll stay mostly cloudy, with lows in the low 40’s for most.

Sunday looks dry, but with clouds sticking around up north. South of the Capital District, you’ll probably get a few more breaks of sunshine. A bit more rain is possible for Monday and Tuesday – neither day looks to be a washout, but we could all see a few passing showers.

Trending drier, brighter, and more mild for the second half of the week! Temperatures will climb back into the mid 60’s. Something to look forward to!