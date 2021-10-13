10/13/21: Sunny Breaks Thursday afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

The clouds held on tough today as a weak disturbance worked through the Capital Region. High pressure will try to nose its way in for Thursday which should provide skies becoming partly sunny through the afternoon.

The day will start with fog and low clouds much like the last several days, however, as drier air from the Ohio Valley tried to work northeastward we should get into better breaks of sunshine as the afternoon progresses.

With better breaks of sun and more of a southerly flow developing, temperatures should once again make it to above normal levels with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.





Our next storm system will begin to move in on Friday, first with a slow approaching warm front that will bring a mostly cloudy sky on Friday, then a cold front will sweep through on Saturday with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Because of the clouds, temperatures will be kept slightly cooler for Friday with highs still above normal, but a few degrees cooler than Thursday.





Before the cold front arrives on Saturday temperatures should spike, potentially into the mid to even possibly upper 70s before the rain showers and then even the threat for thunderstorms Saturday evening. Some of the storms could pack a bit of a punch with perhaps some gusty winds, we will continue to monitor the trends as we approach this potential. Behind the front temperatures turn much cooler, but back to more seasonable levels for Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, it will also be a bit breezy both days. Temperatures try to rebound back into the low to mid 60s by the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob