The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Ooohhh, there’s a little chill in the air this morning. Temperatures quickly cooled off under completely clear skies. A light breeze is adding to the crisp feeling with wind chills in the 30s.

Sunshine rules today. This will help to shake off the morning chill pretty quickly. Despite the brighter skies, temperatures will wind up a few degrees cooler than yesterday but still “normal” for this time of year.

Later on, especially tonight, clouds will take back over as a system approaches from the west. Rain will stay away from most. The low will track across Pennsylvania, keeping the majority of the rain to our south. Although, areas south of Albany could get clipped by a few raindrops during the afternoon. Showers will quickly move along and the rest of the weekend will be dry.

Clouds and cooler air will be a different story. Highs will be knocked back into the 50s both tomorrow and Sunday. The breeze will pick up late in the weekend and add to the brisk feeling.

Clouds will stay locked in through most of next week. Slowly more sunshine will poke through. At the same time temperatures will trend a little milder.