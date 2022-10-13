The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A cold front sweeping through the area encounters plenty of moist air moving up from the Mid-Atlantic, producing heavy rain at times this evening.

Near 3 inches have already fallen in the Catskills, with over an inch recorded i nthe Capital District.

As we go into the overnight hours, the heaviest rain will shift east into New England. Bennington and Berkshire counties are under Flood Watches through Friday morning. In and around Albany. we’ll see everything taper off around sunrise. But east of the Capital District, a few showers could persist into the mid-morning.

We all clear out during the afternoon, with a good amount of sunshine helping us to afternoon highs in the 60’s.

Saturday will see high temps briefly hit 70 before a few isolated late day showers. Sunday kicks off a cooler trend, with highs in the low 60’s.

Monday and Tuesday look brisk & unsettled, with highs in the low 50’s and showers around. Wednesday and Thursday will feature cooler starts – in the 30’s!