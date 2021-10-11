10/11/21: More sun & Warmth Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure is building back in and that means much of the same type of weather for Tuesday with more sunshine and temperatures warming back into the low 70s for most.





There is a storm system out west near Kansas and Missouri that will try to move eastward, however this will run into the ridge of high pressure and be forced northward into the Great Lakes.

As it moves north of the region we will see more clouds through Wednesday afternoon and this will also bring a slight chance at a shower or two through the afternoon hours on Wednesday, but right now, most of us will likely remain dry.





High pressure will build back in for the second half of the week with a return to partly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with temperatures once again in the low and even mid 70s. There is a storm system we will be monitoring that is set to move through on Saturday. This will bring the threat for widespread showers, even some steadier rain and the threat for a rumble or two of thunder. Behind that cold front we will turn cooler for Sunday and Monday, but should remain on the dry side of things. Have a great night!

-Cap, Tim & Rob