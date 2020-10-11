10/11/20: Showers and Even Cooler Weather on the Way

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Hopefully you got a chance to enjoy the sunshine this afternoon, despite the cooler feel to the air. Clouds and rain will be in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon with cooler temperatures than even today.

High pressure to our north kept us protected from clouds and rain today, but it also brought in much cooler air with many of us spending the day mainly in the low to mid 50’s!

The remnants of hurricane Delta are already starting to be felt in southern Pennsylvania, this will be riding along the coast tonight and into the day on Monday.

So, for the overnight period tonight I am expecting us to all remain dry, but that will change by Monday morning as those of you, especially south and east of Albany, will begin to see a few showers to start the day.

By the afternoon hours I am expecting the bulk of the rainy weather to shift further south and east, however, we will continue to keep the risk for a few showers, again, especially Albany south as I do believe north of Albany will enjoy a few breaks of sunshine during the mid to late afternoon hours.

A warm front will be moving northward Monday night into Tuesday morning, that combined with the moisture from Delta will allow for another push of showers to move through during the overnight hours.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday, but with more widespread showers and clouds I am not expecting us to get out of the mid to upper 50’s during the afternoon. This feature will clear by Tuesday late afternoon and evening and skies will become partly clear late which will allow for sunshine on Wednesday and temperatures to rebound into the mid 60’s.

Another warm day expected for Thursday with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s, a bit breezy as well. A line of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible Thursday night into Friday as another push of some chilly air moves in. Rain and showers will hold on for the day on Friday, we try to see some sun on Saturday but watch for Lake Effect rain showers and even a few flakes trying to mix in in the higher elevations. Temperatures for Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 40’s to near 50… Slightly milder but mostly cloudy by the end of next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob