Latest Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Upper level low remains over Central Ontario and continues to throw spokes of energy our way with more clouds and seasonably cool weather. This will continue into Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower north and west of the Capital Region.

Dry air with high pressure is not too far away in the middle of the country and central Canada. This will start to head our way for Thursday and Friday and we will see an increase in sunshine, especially as we work our way into Friday.

We are closely watching the evolution of a storm that is moving onto the northwest coast. This will likely have an impact on our weather for the weekend, however, to what extent is still in question. Some of the models give us a glancing blow of clouds and showers through Saturday, while others bring us a direct hit with improving conditions by Sunday. This is the way we are leaning right now with the trends in the guidance. Saturday will likely be a bit wet and cool with drier but cool conditions continuing on Sunday.

More clouds than sun again for Wednesday with some breaks of sunshine possible especially late in the day and more so in the Hudson Valley. Temperatures will be very similar to the last few days with highs mainly in the low to mid 60s, mainly in the 50s for the Adirondacks.

More sunshine expected as we go into the day on Thursday, this should carry into Friday ahead of our storm system developing in the middle of the country for Saturday. Highs for Thursday will once again make it into the low to mid 60s.

Quiet weather for Friday, seasonable temperatures with some sunshine. Turning a bit wet on Saturday with overcast skies and showers through the afternoon, perhaps continuing into the evening. This will hold temperatures in the low 50s. Improvements with some late day sun possible for Sunday with the chance for a shower or two lingering into Monday and Tuesday with highs mainly in the mid 50s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob