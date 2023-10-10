The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

More of the same these next couple days – as a big storm system swirls north of the border in Canada, we stay cool and cloudy on it’s southern edge.

There will be a few breaks of sun at times – but there could also be a few isolated showers, especially north and west of Albany. High temperatures peak in the low 60’s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool, with lows in the 40’s for most, and 30’s for a few in the Adirondacks.

Still not much change to the forecast for tomorrow – Wednesday will bring highs in the low 60’s with only an isolated shower or two. Most stay dry.

Friday looks brighter, finally! With highs in the low 60’s it’ll be a very nice fall day. The weekend looks a little less comfortable.

Showers return for the second half of Saturday. Rain looks likely on Sunday, and a few will linger into Monday. That day in particular could be a bit breezy! Highs run cooler through this period – in the mid 50’s.