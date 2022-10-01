Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

With some bonus sunshine for many this afternoon temperatures managed to get into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will feature much of the same, however, it will turn a bit breezy with a wind from the northeast which will keep us on the cooler side of things with more sunshine expected the further north you go and more clouds the further south. We have a cold front to the north to thank for the cooler push of air, but the remnants of Ian to the south to thank for the split between sun and clouds.

The remnants of Ian continue to sit and spin south of the region. This will keep clouds very close to us for Sunday, however, as high pressure moves closer Sunday night and into Monday, I think we kick most of the clouds out of here by the start of the new work week.

Likely starting out Sunday with clouds for the majority of us, which is why temperatures wont get too awfully cool overnight tonight.

The cloud like will likely make it to about Albany through Sunday afternoon as the cooler and drier air continues to push southward. If the drier air is able to win out on Sunday, then temperatures may end up a degree or two warmer than currently forecast. Futurecast is trying to bring a few showers south of Albany, there is a chance Sunday afternoon but I think most of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.





High pressure fully takes control on Monday. This means that we should break out in mostly sunny skies after perhaps some morning fog. Temperatures through will remain on the seasonably cool side with most once again in the upper 50s to near 60.





Beyond Monday we begin to start a warming trend. With partly sunny skies returning for Tuesday temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s. We stay dry with some sunshine for Wednesday as we inch up into the upper 60s through the afternoon. Ahead of a strong cold front that now looks to move through Friday afternoon temperatures should surge on Thursday into the low to mid 70s! We hang out in the mid to upper 60s on Friday along with a few showers, but behind that boundary temperatures will crash, may not make it out of the mid 50s by next Saturday! Have a great Sunday! -Rob