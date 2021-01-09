1/9/21: Quiet Weather Continues

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We have been seeing a quiet and cool stretch of weather over the last week or so, and it looks like we will continue to see that to end the weekend and as we approach the end of next week. In fact, our temperatures will begin to moderate slightly towards the end of the week close to 40! But before we get there another seasonable day in store to end the weekend.

High pressure continues to dominate the northern tier of the country and that will continue over the coming days here in the Northeast.

The only ripple in that will come on Wednesday when there may be some lake flakes that try to make it here into the Capital Region. The storm system now in the southwest will remain deflected south thanks to this massive high pressure, that could bring the potential for some snows through the southern states early next week.

We will be watching for a storm Thursday/ Friday that looks to initially bring milder temperatures will highs near 40 with rain or snow showers Thursday and Friday. Behind that system temperatures will fall for Saturday back into the low to mid 30’s. This will be the first shot of colder air and we should get a second shot just beyond the 7-day period. This will be the initial steps in the pattern change for the second half of the month. It certainly looks colder, but it is still a question of how stormy we will get, will continue to monitor the trends. Until then, enjoy the week ahead and if you don’t like the cold and snow, enjoy the warmup for the end of the week! -Rob