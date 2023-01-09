The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Happy Monday! A system off the coast brought some rain and snow to the New York City area overnight. It wasn’t close enough to bring us any precipitation, but its passage did bring plenty of clouds.

We think that skies will clear somewhat as the day goes on – by the afternoon, everyone should have at least partly sunny skies for a bit. High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 30’s.

Tonight, more clouds around and a bit of a breeze keep us much milder. Temps will only dip down into the upper 20’s in Albany and surrounding towns – averages for this time of year are mid to upper teens!

Tuesday afternoon’s weather will be similar to today – highs mid to upper 30’s with a bit of sun coming through the clouds. Wednesday features more solidly cloudy conditions, with a chance for a few flurries.

Thursday afternoon, the next big weather system arrives with a mix of rain and snow. As temperatures warm into Friday, most locations will flip over to plain ‘ol rain. The system ends with perhaps a few final rain or snow showers on Saturday.