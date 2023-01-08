The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control today, so we’ve got mostly sunny skies lined up for you from start to finish! It will be cool, with highs in the mid to upper 30’s this afternoon… but for some sunshine, we’ll take the chill.

Mostly clear for much of the overnight, so temps drop quickly. We expect 20’s for most by Monday morning, with some in the mountains down into the teens.

A few more clouds for Monday, but still a good a mount of sunshine coming through. We’ll stay in the 30’s through Thursday with mostly quiet conditions.

Late in the day Thursday, gathering clouds could give way to a period of snow or wintry mix – so the Friday morning commute could be a bit slippery. But with warming temps, we expect a change to rain for most in the hills & valleys. Those in the mountains may keep snow around for longer.