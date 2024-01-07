The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Overnight brought some of us quite a bit of snow… others, not so much! The Mid-Hudson Valley in particular was hit by a band of incredibly heavy snow. Much of Dutchess County is waking up to around a foot! Meanwhile, the Capital District has only a few inches as of 10:15 a.m. East of Albany, some got even less than that on account of “downsloping” off the New England mountains.

If you were underwhelmed by the low totals this morning, don’t call this storm a bust just yet – steady light to moderate snow continues through late afternoon. It’s not until after sundown that this system starts to taper off and even then there could be a few leftover flurries until around midnight.

We have lowered totals a bit compared to what we were expecting yesterday, but there’s still the chance that much of the Capital District winds up with 5 to 6 inches of snow by the time it’s all said and done. Overall storm total snowfalls look to be higher outside of the valleys, with big winners in parts of the Mid-Hudson, Catskills, southern Berkshires, and even the southern Adirondacks.

With fresh snow on the ground and gradually clearing skies, we look to be chilly overnight. Expect lows in the low 20’s for most, with teens up in the Adirondacks and North Country.

Monday looks nice with cool afternoon temps but sunshine and quiet weather. Out next system blows in for the second half of Tuesday. While it may be cold enough to support snow or wintry mix initially, temperatures rise well above freezing by the mid-afternoon. We could soar to around 50 by Wednesday! That means all rain outside of the highest mountaintops. Couple with melting snow from this ongoing system, there could be a flood risk in parts of the area. It will also get quite blustery, especially early in the day Wednesday.

Quiet weather returns for Thursday and Friday, followed by another weather system to kick off next weekend.