Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Scattered rain and snow showers out and about this afternoon will dry out overnight and lead to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall close to freezing, so watch that first step out the door Saturday morning!

Clouds will tend to stick around through Saturday afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region. This may bring a stray flurry or snow shower through the late afternoon and early evening, but most will stay dry. Drier air working in behind this will give the chance for some sunshine late in the day on Saturday.

High pressure will build in for Sunday, this will provide plenty of sunshine for the northeast and will bring slightly cooler but more seasonable temperatures for early January.

Saturday will likely remain mostly cloudy and while most of us will stay dry, there is the chance of a stray snow shower or flurry as a weak cold front drops in from the north and west.

The front will move through by late afternoon, this could bring a period of slightly gusty winds along with partly clearing skies by Saturday evening. Temperatures earlier in the day on Saturday will likely be in the upper 30s and low 40s, these may drop a tough by the late afternoon and early evening.

Large area of high pressure moving in Saturday night looks to hang around through Sunday. This will provide plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs mainly in the mid to upper 30s for most.

We warm up again into early next week with a return to clouds on Monday, with a stray flurry, temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Partly sunny and temperatures in the low 40s for Tuesday. We will gradually cool down through the middle of the week with highs back into the mid 30s for Wednesday, near freezing on Thursday and remaining in the 20s for Friday. Friday will run the risk for snow showers to develop through the day, will continue to monitor trends as we get closer. Have a great night and a great weekend! -Rob