The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get ready! The first big winter storm of the season arrives this evening. Right now the system headed our way is producing rain and wintry mix in the southeast. But by the time it gets to us, our could air will allow for all snow. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for the entire News10 area, with difficult travel expected during the storm.

Much of the day is cool and cloudy, but quiet. By sunset, snow will be moving in from the southwest. By 8 or 9 pm, it will be coming down across the entire region. Expect heaviest snow overnight, with an inch falling per hour at times.

Gradually lighter, more “on and off” snow continues into the day Sunday, finally wrapping up that evening.

Much of the Capital District can expect a 6-10 inches of snow. As always, the mountain ranges that cross our area will have big effects on how much we see – winds out of the east will push uphill into the Greens and Berkshires, enhancing snowfall. Around a foot could fall in those areas! Some in the Southern Adirondacks will see similar totals. A few in the highest parts of the Catskills could get a foot and a half!

On the back side of the mountains, however, the result is the opposite. Expect somewhat lighter snow in parts of eastern Washington, Rensselaer, and Columbia counties immediately downwind of the New England mountains.

Quiet and cool weather on tap for Monday, with some sun and highs in the 30’s. Another big system rolls in late Tuesday and into Wednesday. While some snow could fall initially, temperatures warm well into the 40’s before it wraps up on Wednesday. That will mean a transition to rain (or mix in the higher terrain). Coupled with melting snow from the weekend system, there is some risk for flooding. We’ll keep an eye on that system too as it draws closer.