1/5/22: Chilly, Partly Sunny Sunday, Snow arrives Overnight

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Weak cold front will be moving through the region overnight tonight with a chance at a brief snow shower late. Skies will then become partly clear, especially Albany south and east. Clouds will hang on a bit longer into Thursday afternoon for those of you to the north, temperatures will end up close to normal for this time of year.

Futurecast shows more clouds to the north, this will likely hold temperatures cooler, mainly in the teens and 20s. A band of lake effect snow is possible, especially for the Tug Hill and into the Western Adirondacks.





Thursday night our storm system will be moving in from the south. Right now it is starting to come together in the middle of the country and will continue to organize over the next 24 hours.

This will NOT be a big storm for us in the Capital Region, more-so a glancing blow with snow developing close to 10pm-midnight from the south. Those of you to the north will not see much from this storm, perhaps close to a coating of snow.

It will likely snow for several hours Thursday night into Friday, at a very light rate, which will keep snowfall amounts very low. ight snow will continue for many into early Friday morning. Heavy snow likely along the Coastal New England.

By the mid-morning, early afternoon the snow will be tapering off to flurries. Some may end up seeing some breaks of sunshine late in the day, but cold air will be spilling in from the north behind this system.

A coating of snow, maybe up to an inch north and west of Albany, generally 1-3″ Albany south and east and as you get closer to the New England coast pockets of 5-8″ of snow will be likely.





Mid 20s for highs on Saturday with sunshine, milder on Sunday with a wintry mix into the afternoon, then we watch an arctic front arrive on Monday with partly sunny skies and the chance for a snow shower or squall. This will drop temperatures and for Monday night many will be close to zero and we will hover close to 10 degrees on Tuesday. Have a great rest of your week. -Cap, Tim & Rob