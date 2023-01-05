The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Be careful out there this morning! Roads are damp from overnight showers, and patches of dense fog have developed – mainly west of Albany.

The system that brought all the wet weather is passing us by. Behind it, we will experience mostly dry weather, but we will stay cloudy throughout the course of the day.

Temperatures don’t warm too much today, only into the mid 40’s by early afternoon. That being said – after our very warm start, temperatures stay above the average afternoon high (33°) all day.

Tonight, temperatures fall down into the mid 30’s in Albany and surrounding towns, and should dip just below freezing in much of the higher terrain. Another round of precipitation moving in could fall as a rain/snow mix early Friday morning. Don’t expect accumulation in the valleys, but up to an inch or two could fall in the mountains.

With warming temperatures during the day Friday, we’ll change back over to plain ol’ rain in most locations.

The weekend is a bit colder, but also drier and with more sunny periods. Monday could feature a few flurries. Tuesday is milder, then all eyes are on a potential coastal storm for Wednesday. Models aren’t in good agreement – some bring rain, some a bit of snow, and others keeps it more out to sea. We’ll have to keep an eye on new data coming in and adjust the forecast accordingly.