1/5/20: Snow showers to kick off the new work week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was cooler this afternoon, despite some sunshine. The winds were gusty as well… Winds will diminish tonight, however, they will return Monday afternoon along with a few snow showers. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 30’s.

We saw some sunshine this afternoon as high pressure tried to build in for a short time… However, clouds will increase tonight and most of us will wake up to light snow by Monday morning.

That snow will be from a system moving through the Great Lakes tonight. It is a fairly progressive system so not looking at too much in the way of accumulation.

By Monday morning’s commute we will be dealing with snow showers…

We will see on and off snow showers and flurries through the afternoon. At times it may mix with a little bit of rain or drizzle, especially in the Hudson Valley. However, by Monday evening this snow will be pushing north.

There will be a little bit of a Lake Ontario influence, well north and west of Albany… So most of us will see light accumulations from midnight tonight through 7am Tuesday.

Tuesday looks to start with some sunshine but clouds will be increasing through the afternoon ahead of our next system that is starting to take shape in the south.

This will track through Tennessee while picking up moisture from the Gulf and then eventually ride along the east coast by Tuesday night. Energy from Southern Canada will also drop south and help to energize this system Tuesday into Wednesday. We do look to see some snow from this, especially Tuesday night.

By Wednesday we will still see passing flurries and snow showers as well.

Behind this system MUCH colder air gets pulled in from Canada which will keep our temperatures in the mid 20’s for Thursday. A big warm up is headed our way for Friday and Saturday as we look to approach 50 before cooling down for the second half of the weekend.

Have a great week!

-Rob