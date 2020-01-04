1/4/20: Sunshine Returns Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We had temperatures in the low 40’s for Saturday early in the day before they began to drop back… We remained unsettled with areas of drizzle and even a few flakes, especially north… Improvement for Sunday with more in the way of sunshine, however, we do look to turn breezy and cooler.

Low pressure to our south is what has kept us fairly unsettled this afternoon with periods of rain and drizzle and even a few flakes, especially north, where temperatures have been a bit cooler.

Through tonight as the winds begin to pick up we may see some up-slope east of Albany which would help to promote a few flurries and snow showers…

However, Sunday looks to bring improving, but cooler weather as high pressure builds in from the north and west. We will remain breezy too as our departing system strengthens and high pressure moves in.

But it looks like for the most part, Sunday will be a fairly seasonable afternoon with a return to partly to mostly sunny skies.

Then we have to watch our next system. Right now it does not look too impressive and really it won’t be that big of a deal but it looks to bring a few flurries and snow showers to kick off the new work week on Monday.

We can see on futurecast that most of us will be waking up to at least a few snow showers to start Monday, however, as the warm front pushes through skies will become partly sunny and temperatures will actually climb to near 40 for Monday afternoon.

Still watching for the potential for a storm system to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Guidance has changed a bit and gives us MUCH less in the way of wintry weather. Right now we will say a few snow showers and flurries will be likely from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. A quiet but cold day for Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Then we cloud up and watch for rain both Friday and Saturday as temperatures once again climb into the 40’s!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Rob